Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.32

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and traded as low as $20.10. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

