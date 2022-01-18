Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 133,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

