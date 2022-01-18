Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,530. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.