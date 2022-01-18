Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,039,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.