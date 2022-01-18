Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

