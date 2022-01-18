Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.38

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 6547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

