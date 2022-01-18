Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

