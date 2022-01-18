Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.
Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.