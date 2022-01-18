Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PSCT traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

