Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL):

1/6/2022 – Simply Good Foods was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/6/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00.

1/4/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

12/25/2021 – Simply Good Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 20,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

