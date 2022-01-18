iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $204.94

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.94 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 169.80 ($2.32). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.37), with a volume of 152,534 shares traded.

IOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.83) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £191.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

