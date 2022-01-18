ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000,000 shares during the quarter. ironSource makes up 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ironSource were worth $97,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $61,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE IS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 17,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,870. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

