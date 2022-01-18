iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

