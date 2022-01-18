iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 919,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,605. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

