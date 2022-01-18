iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 38.3% in December

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

