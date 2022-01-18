iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. 37,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,160. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

