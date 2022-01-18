iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $60,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

