iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. 1,829,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.