iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
INDY stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
