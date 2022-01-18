iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

INDY stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

