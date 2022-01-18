iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 91,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,732,220 shares.The stock last traded at $21.28 and had previously closed at $21.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

