iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.79. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

