iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. 34,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

