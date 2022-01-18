iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $137,620.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. 325,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,340. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.