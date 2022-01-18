ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Purchases 43 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Simon Bourne acquired 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($204.18).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.87. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -62.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.88).

ITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.43) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.51).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

