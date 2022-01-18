Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.42. 344,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,650. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.