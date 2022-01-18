Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $30.92 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 8.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $105.88 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

