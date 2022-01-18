Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 5,610 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.31. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

