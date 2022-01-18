Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 3.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. 58,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,490. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

