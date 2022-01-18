JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Sells $32,201.74 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,103. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $310,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

