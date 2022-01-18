Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,293.7 days.
Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $$7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
About Japan Post
