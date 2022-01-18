Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,293.7 days.

Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $$7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.