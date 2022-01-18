Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a research note issued on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

