Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,707 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $49,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

