John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.68) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.88 ($4.20).
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
