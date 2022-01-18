John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.88 ($4.20).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($67,881.02). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11). Insiders acquired a total of 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

