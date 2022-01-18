Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 177,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,384,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

