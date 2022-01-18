Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JWEL stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jowell Global during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

