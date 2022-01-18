JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,156.36 ($97.64).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

