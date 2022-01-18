JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,156.36 ($97.64).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

