JustInvest LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,806 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

