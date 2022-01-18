JustInvest LLC Has $50,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

