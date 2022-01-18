JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.