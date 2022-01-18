JustInvest LLC Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

