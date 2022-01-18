JustInvest LLC Lowers Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 201,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

