JustInvest LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.