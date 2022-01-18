Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

