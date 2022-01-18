Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Kaspien stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

