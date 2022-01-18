KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note, with fourth-quarter earnings beating analysts’ expectations and rising 71% year over year. For fiscal 2021, earnings and revenues grew 92% and 37%, respectively, from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fiscal fourth quarter-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. Although continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns, KB Home shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been trending upward.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

