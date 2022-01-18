KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,028 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SunPower were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SunPower by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 22.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 22.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

