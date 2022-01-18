KBC Group NV Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.