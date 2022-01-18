KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $526.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $610.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.55. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

