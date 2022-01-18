KBC Group NV Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

NYSE SJM opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

