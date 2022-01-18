KBC Group NV Has $6.61 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

