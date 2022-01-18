KBC Group NV Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:COLD opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

